OLEAN — By a vote of nine to one, lot owners of Pleasant Valley Cemetery agreed to abandon the cemetery to the town of Olean Friday night.
About 35 lot owners and concerned citizens packed the Olean Town Hall to talk to the cemetery association board at a special meeting and hear the pros and cons of the action. Many in the crowd had questions as to how the association had gotten to this point, exactly what needed to happen to keep the cemetery association in place, and what the responsibilities would be should someone step up.
Most people took exception to the term “abandoned,” although it’s the legal term for the action of turning a nonprofit cemetery over to a municipality. Brad Spink, president of the association, agreed it was a harsh word.
“The term ‘abandonment’ implies we don’t care,” he said. “We do care.”
Three other board members were present, Sue Dutton, Mark Brooks and Lisa Oakes. Dana Oakes, cemetery superintendent and Cindy Craig of the state’s Division of Cemeteries attended, as did town Supervisor Annette Parker and town Highway Superintendent Patrick Zink.
“At this point in time we have concerns about where the cemetery is going, along with a dedicated family that has taken good care over the years,” Spink said. “For 30-plus years, if not 40, the Oakes family has stepped up. …Three generations have stepped up.”
Lisa Oakes said she held all positions in the association at one point or another, and admitted that it was hard to retire. Her son, Dana Oakes, said his mother has not collected a paycheck in years.
He told the crowd “It’s more of a volunteer thing. We need people to step up and do it.”
A number of people expressed their willingness to help out by mowing and weed eating, or doing genealogical research, but Dana Oakes said it was much more than the maintenance, and that liability was just one issue.
“It’s getting harder and harder to find employees,” he said. “Kids under the age of 21 aren’t allowed to run power equipment. Community service (participants) needs monitoring. Inmates used to help.”
In addition, Oakes said, Cattaraugus County used to cover the cost of indigent burials.
“In my opinion, community support would be short-lived,” he said, adding he trained three or four others in seven years and none have stayed. “Nobody is willing to do that much work for that little money. It’s a lot of work, and today people can go out and get a job and make a lot more money.”
Parker pointed out that when a municipality takes over a cemetery, the upkeep would then be placed into the town budget. Spink said that funds from lot sales and burial fees would also go to the town.
“It is in a good position,” Spink said. “There’s money and it shouldn’t be a tax burden.”
He also explained that if the cemetery was abandoned to the town, it would enable the cemetery to go to the state for funding, as opposed to conveyance.
“With conveyance, we the cemetery, or the town, would not qualify for the one-time vandalism money. But with abandonment, we the cemetery would qualify,” Spink said.
He was referring to the application for fees charged for each burial from the 1988 vandalism law, which allows for money for cemeteries that have been abandoned, vandalized or in need of maintenance for monuments that have become hazardous.
After more questions about the responsibilities of the three positions that would be needed to be filled, Spink said other area cemeteries that have been turned over to towns are also in good positions.