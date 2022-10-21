OLEAN — It’s been almost a year since Pleasant Valley Cemetery was “abandoned” to the town of Olean for it’s maintenance and administration.
Since then life — and death — have gone on in the oldest public cemetery in the area, established in the late 1700s.
When a municipality takes over a cemetery, the upkeep cost is placed into the town budget, as are incoming funds from lot sales, burial fees and foundations.
At the Nov. 1, 2021 meeting, the Pleasant Valley Cemetery Association's board president at the time, Bradley Spink, reassured the crowd. “(The cemetery budget) is in a good position. There’s money and it shouldn’t be a tax burden.”
That prediction turned out to be right.
“So far it’s been completely self-sufficient,” said Town Supervisor Annette Parker Thursday.
This year, Pleasant Valley has had about 30 burials, which totals a minimum of about $32,500, and with about $5,000 for the foundation work, cemetery income to date is approximately $37,500.
As far as expenses, in March it was reported in the Olean Town Board meeting minutes that “Supervisor Parker offered to organize the files and funds for a yearly salary of $15,000, and Superintendent Zink offered to supervise the physical works for a yearly salary of $10,000."
In April, Resolution 7 was unanimously passed by the board for “two employees at 14 hours per week, split at 8 hours for mowing and 6 hours for trimming, with an estimated season of May 1 through October 31. (Employees) will be paid at $20.00 per hour for 112 hours per month and a 26 week season,” totaling $13,440 per season, making the annual cemetery budget approximately $38,440 annually."
The mowing and trimming is done after hours, said Highway Superintendent Patrick Zink.
“It’s seasonal work and the employees are seasonal workers," he said. "The credit goes to them because the work's being done by them and they’re doing an excellent job and all credit goes to them. We’ve had nothing but good comments on how it looks.”
With the cemetery being abandoned to the town, it enabled the town to approach the state for funding. A grant application totaling $108,400 has been made to the New York State Division of Cemeteries (NYSDC) by Zink for grounds and equipment maintenance and/or replacement.
Unfortunately that grant is on hold, as the NYSDC hasn’t received all the paperwork required to fully transfer the cemetery through the abandonment process. The final audit was completed in late February “but we haven’t gotten the actual letter yet,” Zink said Thursday.
“Once we get that funding we’ll have 90 days to spend it,” Zink explained. The replacement of water lines is being planned for the spring and driveways will be repaved. Dead trees and limbs will be removed as well as the purchase of small lawn maintenance equipment like weed trimmers.
They’re also planning a large sign which will be affixed to the current building that illustrates the cemetery sections, as well as an “aerial” view, so people can more easily navigate their way around the cemetery.
Meanwhile work has continued. A snow blower and special equipment pads to facilitate digging without disturbing surrounding plots were purchased in the spring.
“This Sunday will be the close-out of the mowing and trimming,” Zink said. While there will still be activity in the cemetery, routine maintenance will be done, the seasonal maintenance will begin again in May.
For administrative issues or questions, contact Parker at (716) 373-0582 or 378-0626 or drvrad@verizon.net.
For grounds and maintenance, contact Zink at (716) 372-1060 or 307-6052 or townofoleanhighway@gmail.com.
Current fees, as well as laws and regulations, which went into effect April 1, can be seen at http://townofolean.org/html/links.html.