GOWANDA — State Farm has teamed up with the Roc Solid Foundation to provide play sets to kids with cancer, including MarLu, a 3-year-old girl from Gowanda. MarLu loves the Disney princesses, Toy Story and Peppa Pig, and is currently battling leukemia.
The sponsorship supports the nonprofit's program, Roc Solid On Demand, which ships play sets to families battling pediatric cancer anywhere in the contiguous United States. Naaman’s family received all of the materials and hardware, as well as Play Kits of Roc Solid swag to make it a great day.
Roc Solid Foundation's mission is to build hope for families fighting pediatric cancer through the power of play. Because when kids are playing, cancer is the farthest thing from their minds, and with compromised immune systems, they need a safe place to play now more than ever.
"State Farm has been an amazing partner to us," says Roc Solid Foundation founder and pediatric cancer survivor Eric Newman. "This year looks very different than we ever expected, but we are so grateful for their continued support as this new program has evolved, so we can continue to provide play to kids during a very difficult time."
“Giving back to communities where we live and work is a big part of who we are at State Farm,” said State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst Jennifer. “We are excited to partner with Roc Solid and give MarLu a safe place to play and make memories with her family. Seeing MarLu’s smile as she plays on her new play set is what this program is all about.”