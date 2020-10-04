ELLICOTTVILLE — The Town of Ellicottville Bicentennial Committee on Saturday unveiled a commemorative plaque to mark the arrival of the town’s first white settler, Grove Hurlburt.
The marker was placed on part of the original property now owned by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church along Route 242 in Ellicottville.
Five years before the official formation of the town of Ellicottville, Grove Hurlburt purchased 150 acres of land on Oct. 6, 1815, from the Holland Land Company and settled in what is now Ellicottville.
The marker was placed on part of Hurlburt’s original property, now owned by St. Paul’s.
Local native William O’Brien, a member of the Bicentennial Committee, was a key catalyst in working to ensure that Hurlburt has not been forgotten in the town’s early history.