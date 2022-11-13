Wellsville Monarchs

Members of the Wellsville Monarchs, (from left) Brandon Nye, Kelly Roll, Cortney Long and Michelle and Bill Day plant milkweed seeds in the Fassett Greenspace on Friday.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — Rain may have stopped the crowds, but the faithful Wellsville Monarchs planted milkweed seeds at the Fassett Greenspace on Friday.

Milkweed seed is the only food monarch butterfly caterpillars will eat after they hatch and before they turn into the orange and black butterfly. Milkweed has been getting harder and harder to find because of the use of pesticides and mowing.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social