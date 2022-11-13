WELLSVILLE — Rain may have stopped the crowds, but the faithful Wellsville Monarchs planted milkweed seeds at the Fassett Greenspace on Friday.
Milkweed seed is the only food monarch butterfly caterpillars will eat after they hatch and before they turn into the orange and black butterfly. Milkweed has been getting harder and harder to find because of the use of pesticides and mowing.
The Wellsville Monarchs are a small group of people dedicated to preserving habitat for monarch butterflies, which were added to the endangered species list last summer by the International Union for the Conservation of Wildlife.
Friday at the Fassett Greenspace on Main Street in Wellsville, the Monarchs were prepared to hand out free milkweed seeds and demonstrate how to plant the seeds, talk about the butterflies, and alert people to their dwindling numbers. But it was raining most of the day, and no one wanted to get wet for the monarch butterflies except the Wellsville Monarchs, who pitched a canopy tent over the planting site and did their thing anyway.
They were very thankful to Andrew Harris, who oversees the Greenspace, for giving them a planting plot at the popular garden site, and they look forward to being able to obtain another plot at the site in the spring, after a retaining wall is constructed, according to Michelle Day one of the leaders of the group.
Fall is the best time to plant milkweed which will only grow to be 24-inches or so tall in its first season, explained Cortney Long, but the spring will be good to for the caterpillars that come out in the later part of the season. The Greenspace is also perfect, because the butterflies will be able to feed on the flowers that are also grown there.
But all is not lost for those who still want to help keep the Monarch Butterflies flying.
The orange and black monarch butterfly is a migratory species. While they will hatch throughout the summer their life expectancy is only a little over a month. However, the batch that hatches in late August and early September have a longer lifespan and are the ones that will migrate from the Northeast of the United States, including Wellsville and throughout the region, and fly to Mexico for the winter, crossing the Gulf of Mexico.
Those who want to help the monarchs can still do so this fall and next spring by planting milkweed seed and creating butterfly gardens. The Wellsville Monarchs will supply the seed, with help from Whisper Hill Farm.
Those interested can request seed by going to the Wellsville Monarchs’ Facebook page. The seed can be kept through the winter, by freezing it.