WELLSVILLE — Snow may be dominating the consciousness right now, but summer and hot air balloons are coming in 2022 and the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally committee has started making plans for the 45th annual event.
An evening this past week marked the first meeting of the year for the two dozen or so volunteers who organize the Balloon Rally. It is the first time in two years that the event will take place — due to COVID-19 restrictions the Rally was canceled in both 2020 and 2021.
The Great Wellsville Balloon Rally got its start in 1976 as an air show to help celebrate the nation’s bicentennial. Despite the years, organizers say, they are sticking with the 45th annual designation for this year.
Rally president Brad Thompson reminded the group of volunteers that the event has a tradition of using its own enumeration system.
“They didn’t have a 13th Rally,” he said.
Early in its second decade the group decided to skip the 13th Rally due to nothing more than superstition and moved straight from the 12th event to the 14th without looking back.
Plans for the 2022 Rally are much the same as in previous years, with an addition. Mike Raptis, one of the owners of the Texas Hot, suggested adding a little sauce to the event. Raptis attended the meeting and made a suggestion involving the Balloon Rally Parade, which takes place on the Saturday prior to the Rally. The Rally takes place on the third full weekend in July.
Raptis noted that last year Texas Hot was going to celebrate its 100th anniversary, but because of COVID-19 restrictions limiting the gathering of crowds, the founding families decided to hold its anniversary event this year.
He recalled that the Texas Hot parades for the business’ 50th and 75th anniversaries brought elephants and armored tanks and numerous bands to the village. While they can no longer have an elephant, and tanks might be doubtful, they can bolster the number of bands that march in the parade.
“We can look around and see what bands we can find to march,” he said.
Typically, the Rally parade, one of the largest in the area, features area high school marching bands and floats prepared by area businesses and organizations. Sports teams have also marched, along with units representing organizations from the YMCA to the SPCA.
The Rally committee itself has also been represented by a float while balloon pilot and multi-serving balloonmeister, Bill Childs, displays his balloon’s gondola and propane burner, which he fires up throughout the parade route.
The members of the Rally committee embraced the idea of sharing the parade with the 100th anniversary of Texas Hot.
“If there are two things Wellsville is known for, they are the Texas Hot and the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally,” a member stated.
Raptis said they are also planning other events to celebrate restaurant’s anniversary.
While everything about the Rally and parade is still in the planning stages, volunteers are getting to work now, and welcome the help of others who want to be part of the event. The next meeting of the Rally committee will take place at 6 p.m. March 2 at the Chamber of Commerce office on Main Street.