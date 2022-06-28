OLEAN — A new Tim Hortons for East Olean got the green light from city officials on Monday.
The city planning board approved an amended site plan for the store, at 1401 E. State St., allowing construction to move forward.
The store is being developed by CDT Enterprises, the company that owns seven franchises in the Jamestown and Olean areas. Officials reported on June 14 that the store will be 1,600 square feet and feature a double drive-through system with access to either North Clark or East State streets, as well as indoor and patio seating for customers.
Owner Blake Tarana, who purchased the other two Olean area Tim Hortons locations in 2021, said the East State site will have different operating hours.
“This store will not be open 24 hours,” Tarana said, with hours to be posted after the store is completed.
North Clark Street resident Connie Barth was the only member of the public to comment during the mandated public hearing, encouraging development at the site, “but I’m concerned about what will happen to our neighborhood. Are there any traffic studies planned?”
Kevin Drozin, project manager for engineering and consulting firm MS Consultants, said that the city and state did not require a traffic study, but noted engineers used the Institute of Transportation Engineers Trip Generation Manual to estimate traffic flows. At the peak hour, 162 in-and-out trips are expected in that hour, with about half of those “are currently traveling that route and are passing by.”
According to previous state Department of Transportation traffic counts on the corridor, Drozin said the traffic is estimated to increase about 5% for the day, and 90% will be on East State Street and 10% — about eight — would use North Clark Street.
Planning board member Greg Polson said he thought that the traffic increase for Clark Street was likely low, as he expects some drivers to choose to exit the parking lot on that street to utilize the traffic signal, but, “I don’t see it as being onerous, though,” on the neighborhood.
The traffic estimates appear to be far lower than those realized when the Dal-Tile manufacturing plant across East State Street was operating, with hundreds of workers coming or going at shift changes.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, city Community Development Coordinator Keri Kerper reported she is having several meetings this week with the new owners of the Olean Center Mall in preparation of redevelopment.
Olean Town Centre purchased the mall from builder and operator Zamias in 2020 for $5.99 million, since then, ownership has reported plans to level the former Bon-Ton anchor store site for the construction of senior housing apartment units.
In December, the state announced a $2 million grant for the proposed $18.48 million project. Earlier this month, developers approached the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency to discuss tax breaks for the project.
Kerper said the plans are expected to come before the planning board in the near future, and the project is also expected to require a more intensive Type 1 State Environmental Quality Review and require a detailed Environmental Impact Statement.
