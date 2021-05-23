ALBANY (TNS) — Supporters of an automatic, portable retirement savings plan administered by the state are hoping that long-sought goal becomes reality this year.
And while it's been proposed in the past, the latest plan, which was already approved by the Assembly, includes an opt-out component that could overcome previous objections.
"There are millions of New Yorkers that don't have that secure retirement," said New York City Democratic Sen. Diane Savino, who is sponsoring the bill in her chamber. New York City Democrat Robert Rodriguez sponsored it in the Assembly, which passed it earlier in May by a bipartisan vote of 125-22.
Dubbed the Secure Choice act, the measure would set up state-administered Individual Retirement Accounts or IRAs for people who work at businesses that don't offer retirement benefits. Supporters say while many employers offer 401(k) tax-deferred plans or defined-benefit pensions, lots of businesses, especially smaller ones, don't, said supporters.
Under this proposal, employers would have to offer the plan but they wouldn't have to fund it other than paying the one-time cost of helping to set it up through a yet-to-be-established state entity that would administer the plan. The state would then contract with investment firms to handle the accounts.
Employers with at least 10 workers would have to participate if they don't offer another option. The plan would be auto-enroll, meaning workers would automatically be contributing to these portable accounts unless they opt out. Employees would automatically contribute 3 percent of their pay, but they could increase it if they wanted to.
California, Oregon and Illinois have similar systems and New York City is adopting one as well.
There have been opponents to such plans. In California, a small-government group fought the plan in court but U.S. Court of Appeals judges upheld the state system known as CalSavers.
Supporters of the bill, during a Friday Facebook talk moderated by WMHT-TV news host Dan Clark and put on with the Empire Page news aggregator, spoke at length about the vast numbers of people nearing retirement with no savings, essentially aging into a state of poverty.
Each day, 10,000 Americans turn 65, noted Angela Antonelli, executive director of the Center for Retirement Initiatives at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy.
She added that more than half of the nation's private-sector employees have no vehicle to save for retirement.
Many of those, added Rodriguez, are Black, Hispanic or Asian people who may work in small mom-and-pop businesses that may not have the means to set up retirement plans.
"Many people in the state of New York use Social Security as their sole source of income and that's a problem," added Bill Ferris, state legislative representative for the AARP, which has long pushed for such a plan.
Savino said the opt-out feature is new this year, which is why she believes the bill may pass in the full Legislature after prior attempts have failed.
"Everyone thinks that when they are 22 or 23 they aren't going to be 52 or 53," said Savino. "They always think they have time," to save for retirement.
