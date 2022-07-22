BRADFORD, Pa. — Rick Esch isn’t a fan of being in the spotlight.
When asked about being named the fifth president of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, he expressed his honor and gratitude at being chosen. But then he quickly turned the conversation to the wonderful community supporters and the great people at Pitt-Bradford.
“Without the community, we wouldn’t have the campus,” he told The Era in an interview on Wednesday. He lauded the industry partners in the community, like Zippo Manufacturing Co., American Refining Group and Bradford Regional Medical Center, and many more.
The students and the alumni, too, are so important to the university’s success.
It’s so much more than a one-man show, Esch insited. It’s a partnership with everyone working toward the same goal.
The community has been pleased with Esch’s appointment. Not only is he a Bradford native, but he’s a Pitt-Bradford graduate and has been with the university since 1995.
Members of the community were not thrilled with his predecessor. For two years, Dr. Catherine Koverola was the campus president before her resignation in July of 2021. Several changes she brought to the campus were seen as problematic not just by faculty and staff on campus, but by members of the community as well.
Coupled with that were two years of forced isolation because of the spread of coronavirus, and the so-called “town-and-gown” connection was weakened.
The new president wants to change that.
Now, with the COVID-19 precautions clear from the campus, everything is opened back up. On Wednesday evening, a picnic was held on campus to celebrate that.
“It was to formally say we’re open,” Esch said. Picnics had been held in the past, but weren’t open to the public. “It’s the first time we’ve done it.”
That community connection is so important, he added. When the University of Pittsburgh was at risk of losing its state funding that supports tuition discounts for in-state students, there was a “groundswell of support from our region,” Esch said. “We have alumni in every county.”
People wrote letters, called legislators, commented on a website dedicated to the topic and shared their stories that were made possible with the funding.
While Pitt-Bradford saw a tuition hike of 2%, the president said the university is “using funds to support a Pell match.” Pell grants are federal grants for economically disadvantaged students. Because of the financial aid available, more economically disadvantaged students are attending.
While very grateful for the state funding, Esch said the amount hasn’t gone up, despite rising costs. “We’re tightening our belts,” he said. “We’re doing everything we can to control costs.”
And yet Pitt-Bradford is in the middle of erecting a new building, the George B. Duke Engineering and Information Technologies Building.
Esch explained the building and the programs that it will feature have been 20 years in the making. Four years ago, they were given permission by Pitt to build it.
“These programs are essential to regional needs,” he explained, adding that it’s difficult to recruit engineers, especially in rural areas. “This engineering program is going to be critical to this region.”
Internships with local companies have convinced some students in the past to stay in Bradford, Esch said, mentioning Mike Kozminski, vice president of research and development at ARG as an example.
“I think what we’re doing here lines up really well with our regional model,” Esch said.
As for the building itself, he said construction is coming along well.
“The week of October third, the really big equipment for our machine shop will be coming in,” he said. “The first day of classes for the spring term, students will be in there.”
Esch touched on a few other positives coming up, too.
He explained the university owns 275 acres above West Corydon Street known as Quintuple Ridge. Of that, 130 acres was donated by the late Harry Halloran, who was chairman and CEO of ARG, and the rest was purchased from the estate of Harold Lindgren.
“We have four of the five ridges,” Esch said. Faculty and students have been putting together a plan to build a trail on the hill. “It will be the Quintuple Trail. It could be a big attraction.
“We’re hoping to have it come down where the parking lot” of the Marilyn Horne building is, at the corner of South Avenue and West Corydon Street.
Esch also talked about the artificial turf project planned for the competition soccer field at the Kessel Athletic Complex. After it’s completed, Pitt-Bradford plans to add men’s and women’s lacrosse.
“We’re very optimistic these programs are going to be attractive to students,” he said.