Rick Esch (left), president of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa., socializes this past week at a campus picnic that was open to the community.

 Daniella Langianese/The Bradford Era

BRADFORD, Pa. — Rick Esch isn’t a fan of being in the spotlight.

When asked about being named the fifth president of the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, he expressed his honor and gratitude at being chosen. But then he quickly turned the conversation to the wonderful community supporters and the great people at Pitt-Bradford.

