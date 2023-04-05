BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford will present “The Drowning Girls” April 6-9 in the Studio Theater in Blaisdell Hall.
The play features three young women, Bessie, Alice and Margaret, who have two things in common: They are married to George Joseph Smith, and they are dead. Surfacing from the bathtubs in which they were drowned, the three brides gather evidence against their womanizing, murderous husband by reliving the shocking events leading up to their deaths.
Dr. Kevin Ewert, professor of theater, said, “Yes, the play is based on the true story of an Edwardian predator, but it is more imaginative and empowering than most true crime tales, and the sheer theatricality of our brides and their bathtubs is a delight as they speak their cast iron, claw-footed truths.”
The actors are Kaylee McCracken, a sophomore environmental science major from DuBois, Katrina Moseley, a first-year history-political science student from Montgomery, and Adriana Herrera, a first-year forensic major from Leasburg, N.C.
“These three actors are troupers,” Ewert said. “They play about 10 roles each and do so while soaking wet for the entire production.”
Eliver Russo, a first-year biology major from Easton, performs live music for the show. Production is by Abby McCullough, a junior interdisciplinary arts major from Aliquippa, Ethan Campbell and Erik Umarov, a first-year accounting major from Bradford.
“The Drowning Girls” will play at 7:30 p.m. April 6, 7 and 8 and 2 p.m. April 9. Tickets are $6 for the public and $2 for students. For tickets, call (814) 362-5113, visit www.upb.pitt.edu/TheArts or visit the Bromeley Family Theater Box Office in Blaisdell Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.