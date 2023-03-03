BRADFORD, Pa. — University of Pittsburgh at Bradford students are on spring break through March 12.
The university will close administrative offices on March 10 for a spring holiday. Offices will reopen and classes will resume March 13.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 716-372-3121 or email nfinnerty@oleantimesherald.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Windy...with rain and freezing rain this evening changing to a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy...with rain and freezing rain this evening changing to a mix of rain and snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 7:37 pm
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. &&
BRADFORD, Pa. — University of Pittsburgh at Bradford students are on spring break through March 12.
The university will close administrative offices on March 10 for a spring holiday. Offices will reopen and classes will resume March 13.
Hanley Library is closed this weekend and March 10-12. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 6-9. Regular hours will resume March 13.
The Marilyn Horne Museum Exhibit Center and Café in Marilyn Horne Hall in downtown Bradford will remain open. Regular museum hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Regular café hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.