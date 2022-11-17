Stan Heckathorn

BRADFORD, Pa. — It was on the anniversary of the death of her husband, Stan, that Lynn Heckathorn came up with an idea to create a scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in his memory.

A graduate of Pitt-Bradford, she and her daughter, Debi Delach, also a graduate of the university, established the Stanley C. Heckathorn Memorial Scholarship for students pursuing any field of study.

