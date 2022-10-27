BRADFORD, Pa. — Kimberly Marcott Weinberg, assistant director of communications and marketing at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, has received an award for her story about Pitt-Bradford alumni navigating the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weinberg received a Best of CASE District II Award in a special category for COVID writing from the Council for the Advancement and Support of Education for the story, “A New World. Up Close With Alumni on the Frontlines of the Coronavirus.” The story appeared in the Spring/Summer 2020 edition of Portraits magazine, Pitt-Bradford’s alumni magazine and flagship publication.
The story showcases seven alumni working in health care and how they were dealing with the extreme professional demands at the start of the pandemic.
In addition to nurses, Weinberg profiled a physician assistant and health care administrators, including Tami Minnier, a Bradford native and 1981 Pitt-Bradford graduate, who currently serves as chief quality officer at UPMC in Pittsburgh.
Last year, CASE recognized the entire Spring/Summer 2020 issue of Portraits with a Silver Award. In their comments, the judges specifically mentioned the story Weinberg wrote.
CASE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to educational professionals, annually presents awards for work in several areas, including communications and marketing, fundraising, and alumni relations.