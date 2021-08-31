BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has been recognized for the sixth year in a row by Washington Monthly, a publication that bases its national college rankings on social mobility, research and community and national service.
Pitt-Bradford was recognized as being in the top quartile of national bachelor’s degree granting institutions that were considered neither national universities nor liberal arts colleges. It was also ranked in the top third of colleges in the Northeast as a “Best Bang for the Buck,” a measure that reflects social mobility.
The magazine uses information from the federal College Scorecard that includes measures of loan repayment rates, research expenditures and rates of ROTC participation.
“This ranking, although lesser known, is particularly valuable to us,” said Rick Esch, interim president of Pitt-Bradford. “Washington Monthly’s rankings emphasize what we value most — helping students of all background achieve their goals.”
The magazine, based in Washington, D.C., says that it “rates institutions of higher learning on the degree to which they recruit and graduate students of modest means, produce the scholarship and scholars that drive economic growth and human flourishing and encourages students to be active citizens and serve their country.”
Last month, the university was named a College of Distinction for the seventh consecutive year and recognized in the areas of public colleges and Pennsylvania colleges, as well as for its programs in business, education, nursing, career development, and equity and inclusion.
Other accolades for the university this year included being named a Military Spouse Friendly School in April and being selected for the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society for its Transfer Honor Roll, which recognizes four-year colleges and universities that have developed transfer pathways that lead to excellence and success among transfer students.