BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford financial aid staff will offer free FAFSA completion workshops next month in Warren, Kane and Bradford.
These sessions allow families of students who plan to attend college next year to complete the Free Application for Student Aid online with help from a financial aid staff member. Students do not have to be planning to attend Pitt-Bradford.
Those interested should bring their 2020 Federal tax return and related W-2 forms. Families should also bring their FSA User IDs if they have them and investment statements for assets other than retirement accounts.
The Warren workshop will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Warren Hi-Ed Center at 589 Hospital Dr. Suite F in Warren.
The Kane event will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10 in computer lab Room 105 at the Kane Area High School.
The Bradford workshop will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18 in Room 158 of the Richard E. and Ruth McDowell Fitness Center at Pitt-Bradford.
For more information, contact Deborah Woodley, assistant director of Financial Aid, at (814) 362-7550 or woodley@pitt.edu