BRADFORD, Pa. — Jack Rae of Bradford has been named director of facilities management at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, bringing with him more than 35 years’ experience with project management and engineering and in all aspects of building design, construction and maintenance.

He succeeds Rhett Kennedy, who took the job in 2020, but later resigned for health reasons. Rae, who began his position last week, will oversee facilities management and capital projects for the University of Pittsburgh’s Bradford and Titusville campuses.

