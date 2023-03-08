Military friendly

BRADFORD, Pa. — Viqtory Media has named the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford a top military-friendly university in the category of small public institutions.

Viqtory recognized Pitt-Bradford as a military-friendly school for 13 consecutive years. It is the first time the university has been named a Top 10 school for embracing military students and their families and dedicating resources to ensure their success. Pitt-Bradford was the only small public university in Pennsylvania to achieve Top 10 status.

Trending Food Videos

Tags

Local & Social