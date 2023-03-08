BRADFORD, Pa. — Viqtory Media has named the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford a top military-friendly university in the category of small public institutions.
Viqtory recognized Pitt-Bradford as a military-friendly school for 13 consecutive years. It is the first time the university has been named a Top 10 school for embracing military students and their families and dedicating resources to ensure their success. Pitt-Bradford was the only small public university in Pennsylvania to achieve Top 10 status.
The campus was one of 81 small public universities nationwide to receive a military-friendly designation.
The list comes from an evaluation of both public data about the institutions and proprietary data gathered through a survey.
More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-24 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard. The 2023-24 list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, degree advancement or transfer, and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“The Military Friendly School designation is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of many different offices and people at Pitt-Bradford who actively help returning veterans and their dependents to be successful in their pursuit of higher education,” said Dr. James Baldwin, vice president of enrollment management at Pitt-Bradford.
Support at Pitt-Bradford for veterans includes academic coaching and tutoring, disability resources, an academic advising center, writing center and mathematics center, as well as career and counseling services.
Pitt-Bradford has also been designated as being friendly to military spouses.