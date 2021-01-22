BRADFORD, Pa. — Dr. Tasha Alston has begun work as the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s first chief diversity and inclusion officer.
Alston began her position last week and is a senior campus leader, serving on the president’s cabinet. Additionally, she oversees the university’s Title IX office and will implement programs, partnerships and activities to advance equity and success at Pitt-Bradford.
“Dr. Alston is an advocate, scholar, practitioner and interdisciplinary thinker who will build on the critical diversity, equity and inclusion work that we have already begun as a campus community,” said the university’s president, Dr. Catherine Koverola.
Alston completed her doctorate in educational psychology from the University of Georgia and earned her master’s degree in social work from Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta. She holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y.
She comes to Pitt-Bradford from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, N.C., where she was an assistant professor in the department of social work. Prior to that, her positions included program coordinator for the Smart and Secure Children Parent Leadership Program at Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta; a mental health specialist for the Metro Atlanta and Lamar County Carrera Pregnancy Prevention Program; and research and programming to support African American fathers and strengthening culturally diverse families and communities nationally.
“I am excited to join the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford,” Alston said, “and to be an active member of the surrounding Bradford community. I look forward to learning more about the people and the rich history of Pitt-Bradford as well as Bradford and the region.”
Alston, who said she loves the intimacy of small towns, recently moved to Bradford. She said she is eager to explore nature in the region, including the local trails and the neighboring Allegany (N.Y.) State Park and Allegheny National Forest.