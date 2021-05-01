BRADFORD, Pa. — Nearly 200 students will graduate from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford on Sunday afternoon during an innovative, on-campus outdoor ceremony designed to help support the health and safety of graduates, their families, and faculty and staff.
Redesigning commencement this year, from the usual ceremony in the KOA Arena with a thousand guests in attendance, was necessary to give graduates an on-campus ceremony, which they were hoping for, that also adhered to all COVID-19 protocols.
“Commencement Day is an important and exciting day for our graduates and their families, as well as all of us at Pitt-Bradford,” said Dr. Catherine Koverola, president.
“This year, we created this innovative, on-campus celebration so our graduates, as well as our December 2019 and 2020 graduates, could receive the recognition they deserve while also helping to keep them and their families healthy and safe.”
A stage has been erected in the parking lot adjacent to the Harriett B. Wick Chapel. Graduates, dressed in academic regalia, and their families will remain in their vehicles and drive to the stage area in an organized manner.
As each vehicle arrives at the stage, the graduates will leave their vehicles, walk across the stage to receive their diplomas, have their pictures taken, and receive congratulations from administrators and small gifts from the Pitt-Bradford Alumni Association.
As students walk across the stage one at a time, their families will remain in their vehicles and follow alongside them, then pick up their graduates as they leave the stage.
Joining the Class of 2021 on Sunday will be the December 2019 and 2020 graduates whose commencement ceremony was held entirely online.