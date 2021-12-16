BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, including Hanley Library, will be closed Saturday through Jan. 3 for winter break.
The Marilyn Horne Museum and Gift Shop in Marilyn Horne Hall on Veterans Square in downtown Bradford will be closed from Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2022. The museum café will be closed on Dec. 24, 25 and 31 and Jan. 1, 2022. Regular hours for the museum and gift shop are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The café is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Offices will reopen Jan. 4, 2022, with the first day of spring semester classes set for Jan. 10, 2022.