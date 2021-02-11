BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh will not require students to submit SAT or ACT scores when applying to any of its five campuses, including Bradford.
The new policy, which was announced today, is good through 2023.
Pitt officials said the move will ensure that no student is denied the opportunity to be considered for admission. Additionally, extending the policy will enable the university to study student success and college preparedness more deeply.
“Our test-optional policy will strengthen and diversify the applicant pool and will broaden access for those students who have been historically underrepresented in higher education,” said Dr. James Baldwin, vice president for enrollment management. “This includes students of color, first-generation students and students from low-income households."
Alexander Nazemetz, associate vice president of enrollment management, noted that the standardized testing process can be very stressful for students and families, particularly during the stress of the pandemic.
“The pressure students feel can result in inconsistent scores that do not necessarily reflect their abilities,” he said. “This policy will help reduce student stress, highlight the solid work they have done in high school and lessen the financial burden on families.”
In April 2020, Bradford and other regional campuses began offering the test-optional policy, which allows students to decide whether to include SAT or ACT scores as part of their application. The offer was extended to all Pitt campuses this year.
Baldwin noted that prospective students can still submit test scores if they choose to.
“It’s important to know that test-optional policies do not mean test-blind,” he said. “We will still consider scores if they’re included on a student’s application, and for a student whose application is on the threshold, the SAT or ACT score could make a difference.”
Pitt-Bradford is accepting applications for the 2021-22 academic year at www.upb.pitt.edu.