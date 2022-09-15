BRADFORD, Pa. — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Alumni Association will recognize Dr. Max Jensen, visiting professor of Spanish and comparative literature, and volunteer Dr. Elizabeth Tillman ’13 during Alumni and Family Weekend Sept. 22-25.

Jensen will receive the Pitt-Bradford Alumni Association Teaching Excellence Award, and Tillman will receive the Denny Lowery Distinguished Volunteer Award at a dinner Sept. 24.

