ARCADE — Yorkshire-Pioneer School District has been honored for the fifth time with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
Now in its 24th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
To qualify for the Best Communities designation, the Pioneer Music Department answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified by school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
“We should all take great pride in the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation," said Pioneer Superintendent Nicholas Silvaroli. "This recognition is a reflection of a long and valued history of music education excellence at Pioneer, achieved through the commitment of our music educators, staff, students, and community to our music program."
Since the passage of the Every Student Succeeds Act in 2015 and a stated emphasis on a well-rounded education, many school districts have re-committed to music and arts education programs. During the pandemic, music and arts programs were a vital component to keeping students engaged in school. ESSA provides designated funding for well-rounded educational opportunities through Title IV Part A Student Academic Success and Achievement grants. NAMM Foundation research has revealed that these grants are being widely used by school districts to address instructional gaps in access to music and arts education.
“Making music gives me comfort and makes me proud of myself for achieving goals," said Madison Hewitt, senior trumpet player. "It is a fun hobby and the band room has always been a supportive and safe place to be.”
Research into music education continues to demonstrate educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music: After two years of music education, researchers found that participants showed more substantial improvements in how the brain processes speech and reading scores than their less-involved peers and that students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate high school but also to attend college as well.
"I feel very fortunate to live and teach in a community that supports music education," said Pioneer Music Department Chair Jared Burch. "The amazing opportunities that are offered through our music curriculum help our students learn and grow into graduates that are among the best of the best."