ALFRED — Pioneer Cuts, a new barbershop located in the Pioneer Center at Alfred State College, has officially opened. The space will give students the opportunity to get a fresh cut right on campus.
Gabriel Dueño, one of the barbers at Pioneer Cuts, is excited for the new space. “Having this on campus makes it feel more like home. Students can get to know the barbers here on a personal level. Getting a haircut makes you feel good.”
Pioneer Cuts is located on the ground floor of the Pioneer Center next to The Underground, one of the college’s gaming rooms. It is right across the hall from the Pioneer Lounge and right below the Pioneer Fitness Center.
Director of student engagement Dennis Dueño believes this is a terrific addition to the college. “We are always trying to provide more services to our students. This is a great space, and we look forward to expanding what we offer here. We encourage our students to visit and start using the services.”
The room features a mural done by area artist Eric Jones.