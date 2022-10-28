Pioneer Cuts

Gabriel Dueño stands in front of the mural in Pioneer Cuts, the new barbershop at Alfred State College, located in Pioneer Center.

 Alfred State College

ALFRED — Pioneer Cuts, a new barbershop located in the Pioneer Center at Alfred State College, has officially opened. The space will give students the opportunity to get a fresh cut right on campus.

Gabriel Dueño, one of the barbers at Pioneer Cuts, is excited for the new space. “Having this on campus makes it feel more like home. Students can get to know the barbers here on a personal level. Getting a haircut makes you feel good.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social