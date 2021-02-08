OLEAN — Valentine’s Day came a little early this year for a number of area women who are helped by the Pink Pumpkin Project in Olean.
During the drive-through session, several women were presented with glasses that were etched with the initials PPP and filled with gifts.
Lynn Anzivine, founder of Pink Pumpkin, a nonprofit organization that supplies financial and emotional help to people with breast cancer, provided more details about the distribution.
“The Pink Pumpkin Project celebrated St. Valentine’s Day a little early with their breast cancer fighters and survivors this year,” Anzivine said. “They had a drive-by pick-up at Laurie’s Retreat, home of PPP, and handed out specially designed glassware.
“Tim Bush designed special wine and rock glasses for PPP, and his wife, Linda, and daughter, Leah, filled them with Valentine candles and wrapped them.”
She added, “Due to COVID, we still like the fighters and survivors to know we are here to support them.”
A volunteer with the organization, Carla Hulse, helped hand out the gifts and enjoyed the happiness it brought to the recipients.
“It was a pleasure to see so many of our ladies (Saturday) and wish them a happy Valentine’s Day,” Hulse said. “I enjoyed seeing the smiles in their eyes as we wanted to remain safe following COVID protocol.”
Anzivine has noted that as the pandemic has presented fundraising challenges for the organization, tax-deductible donations are welcome through Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, which collaborates with Pink Pumpkin.