OLEAN — Once again, The Pink Pumpkin Project is ready for Halloween thanks to the owners of Pleasant Valley Greenhouse and some anonymous donors.
“Anyone who knows Dan Spring knows when he hears of people or organizations in need, he’s going to help them and make things happen,” said Lynn Anzivine, founder of the project. “This year, we almost didn’t have a facility to paint pumpkins, and we had accepted that and thought, maybe this year wasn’t meant to be.”
When Spring and Dan Evans found out they needed space, they offered Pleasant Valley Greenhouse, and not only did they donate the space, they found individuals and companies to cover the cost of 1,200 pumpkins.
The pink-painted and decorated pumpkins are sold for $10 each, and while orders are still being taken through Sept. 20, according to facebook.com/pinkpumpkinprojectolean Wednesday, they’re almost gone.
What does Pink Pumpkins Project do with the money raised?
“Each (person fighting breast cancer) receives a tote filled with many items they need to help them during their treatment,” Anzivine said. “We also provide a $550 visa/debit card with the tote. This helps lift a little bit of the financial burden. We further provide gas cards, assist in paying utilities, car payments, mortgages, rent, food and much more! We also offer several areas of support, as we build relationships with the individual and they in turn, develop a “sisterhood” for one another.”
Currently, the project is about $20,000 short, the equivalent of helping 36 women and men who are fighting breast cancer.
For those who ordered them, pumpkins can be picked up from 3;30 to 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 1 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Pleasant Valley Greenhouse, 2871 Route 16 in Olean.
For those who didn’t get a pumpkin but would like to donate, checks can be mailed to Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, 301 N. Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760 or visit Thepinkpumpkinproject.org.