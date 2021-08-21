Over the past year, women with the Pink Pumpkin Project have been busy attending a summer picnic and planning for a Virtual 5K Run/Walk, the annual pumpkin sales and Pumpkinville’s Sunflower Daze event.
The Virtual 5K, slated to be held throughout the month of September, is the nonprofit organization’s kick-off event for the year as well as the largest fundraiser to help area women and men fighting breast cancer. The organization helps individuals from New York state and Pennsylvania with financial and emotional support in their battle against breast cancer.
Pink Pumpkin founder Lynn Anzivine said participants can sign up for the 5K, organized by Maren Bush, at the link https://runsignup.com/Race/FindARunner/?raceId=22992&perPage=50 all through September.
Anzivine said the first 200 participants of the run/walk will receive a free buff, similar to a gator mask, giveaway.
“It’s a great reason to get in some exercise and assist a great organization as well,” Anzivine said. She said participants are encouraged to upload their selfies on the Pink Pumpkin Facebook page at #PPP5K2021.
“We actually have an online store with Studio 4 East and you can purchase PPP apparel,” Anzivine continued. “You’ll have it in time if you want to post pictures of you and your friends during your 5K.”
Anzivine said Pink Pumpkin kept women connected this summer when the organization hosted its Summer Picnic.
“It was held, in part, because Jeff and Molly Boser want to continue the legacy of their wife and mother. Vicki Boser, who received her heavenly healing Nov. 20, 2019” when she passed away, Anzivine said. “Vicki was a beautiful and fun-loving person whose smile lit up the room. The event was held in the Chipmonk area at Ed Boser’s property.”
She said the Bosers provided a chicken barbecue and grilled corn dinner, while the Old Library Restaurant donated a Pasta Louis dish for the event. In addition, Pink Pumpkin “provided all of the delicious sides with cupcakes for dessert.
“There were fun games and everyone walked away with prizes, but the best part of the day was seeing how happy the ladies were to all be together again.” Anzivine remarked.
An upcoming event is the Pumpkinville Sunflower Daze fundraiser, she continued.
“The dates to purchase the gorgeous sunflowers are the weekends of Sept 11-12 and Sept. 18-19,” she stated. “You can pick your own or purchase the pre-picked bouquets and there are fabulous unrivaled photo opportunities.”
She said the organizaation will once again be the recipients of the cash raffle drawing at the event.
The culminating event of the season is the Pink Pumpkin sales, which is entering its 10th season for the sales of the decorated gourds and the ninth year for the founding of the organization.
“We went from 25 pumpkins to assisting over 1,000 individuals in our local communities,” Anzivine recalled while noting ordering for this year’s pumpkins will be done online at www.thepinkpumpkinproject.org and will begin Sept. 1.
“This year we will be selling 1,000 pumpkins at $10 each with 100 percent of the proceeds going to those in our local communities fighting breast cancer,” Anzivine added. “Dan Spring and Dan Evans from Pleasant Valley Greenhouse have our pumpkins grown especially for us and the St. Bonaventure University Women’s Basketball Team generously will give of their time to unload all 1,000 pumpkins in the warehouse space at 1971 Four Mile Road in Allegany that is donated each year by the Bokman Family.”
More information on the pumpkin sales will be provided through updates on the Pink Pumpkin website.
Anzivine said that on Oct. 8, the organization will also draw the winners of its fall raffle sale.
“We will be selling 400 $100 tickets with chances to win up to $20,000 in cash,” she stated. Sales begin Sept. 20 and tickets will be available through Pink Pumpkin board and committee members.
“It’s amazing when we reflect on how far our project has come and how we started with 25 pumpkins out of our kitchen to where we are now,” Anzivine concluded. “We must give our thanks and praise to Jesus, for continuing to watch over our fighters, survivors and remembering those that received their heavenly healing.”
Pink Pumpkin, which is 100% donor-funded, is aided through its board and committee members who volunteer at the events.