OLEAN — Ten years ago, Lynn Anzivine was seeking a way to honor her sister-in-law, who succumbed in her battle against breast cancer.
The idea was formed to sell special painted and decorated pumpkins in a fundraiser to support services for breast-cancer survivors and their families.
The Pink Pumpkin Project in honor of Laurie Anzivine Ogle was born.
“That first year we started with 25 pumpkins and there were three of us (along with five children to help out),” Anzivine said Tuesday evening as dozens of volunteers and supporters gathered at Pleasant Valley Greenhouse on Route 16 North to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the effort.
“Today, we will sell 2,000 pumpkins (at $15 each) ... it’s just amazing how much this has grown,” she said. “We have just been so blessed by the community and so many volunteers who have supported this from the beginning.”
From those humble beginnings Pink Pumpkin now has a board of four members, with active committee members totaling 25. The effort is 100% volunteer — almost everyone involved has a full-time job to tend to — and 100% donor funded.
A new Harrisburg, Pa. chapter was also started this year.
Paula Ketchner, a 12-year breast cancer survivor herself, can’t put a price on the support Pink Pumpkin provides in the community.
“It helps so many people while it also raises breast cancer awareness,” she said. “It is so important to keep this going — and it gets bigger every year.”
Anzivine said she was also deeply grateful for the efforts of Dan Spring, manager of Pleasant Valley Greenhouse, who orders the pumpkins and raises money through other local businesses to pay for them. Pleasant Valley also provides plenty of space for the storage, cleaning, painting and decorating of the pumpkins.
Spring said that he does it all because of a dear friend who is in stage 4 of breast cancer.
“It’s hard to explain ... but I had to do something to help her and honor her over what she’s going through,” he said. “This is what I can do.”
Spring pointed out that several InTandem employees and clients helped this year to clean and prep the pumpkins for painting and decorating, while members of the Zonta Club of Bradford also turned out to help.
Anzivine said dozens of volunteers work on painting and decorating the pumpkins, which carry bows and special messages of encouragement.
Pink Pumpkin proceeds help fund emotional and financial support to those individuals fighting breast cancer. Totes are provided with many items needed during treatment along with a monetary donation. Anzivine said the organization also provides, when needed and approved, gas cards for travel back and forth to treatments, assistance with utilities, and monthly family operating expenses.
To date, Pink Pumpkin have assisted more than 1,000 fighters and survivors.
“We have monthly support groups as well as extra activities and functions to keep everyone connected and remain a ‘family,’” she said. “Our job as a project never ends. We are available 24/7, to make sure no one fights alone.
“When we first began this project, it was in honor of our sister-in-law, Laurie,” Lynn continued. “God has led it to be so much more. We have relationships with the individuals and their families.
“When we started, again, we never thought about those who would receive their heavenly healing, that is always so difficult,” Anzivine continued. “We have learned many lessons and grown in the last 10 years and expect much more growth in the years ahead.”
Pink Pumpkin operates as a non-profit under the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation.
Meanwhile, Anzivine put together a timeline chronicling Pink Pumpkin through its first decade:
• 2012: 25 pumpkins.
• 2013: 125 pumpkins.
• 2014: 250 pumpkins; first Tree of HOPE Lighting Ceremony reading the names of fighters/survivors and those who had passed; first pumpkin auction at Gin Mill in Ellicottville.
2015: 500 pumpkins; first 5K run; first celebration; the effort receives the Exchange Club Golden Deeds Award; opened fund under the CRCF.
• 2016: 1,010 pumpkins, first Christmas Blessing; trip to Niagara Falls with fighters/survivors; warehouse space for pumpkins donated by Nate Smith; Kevin O’Neil of WGRZ-Channel 2 comes to the warehouse and does a live segment.
• 2017: 1,200 pumpkins; first Thanksgiving Feast for fighters/survivors; opened Laurie’s Retreat of Hope for support group, ribbon-cutting ceremony with community members, Mayor Bill Aiello and state Sen. Catherine Young; first PINK Game at St. Bonaventure University’s Reilly Center; first scholarship awarded; first Valentine’s Dinner for fighters/survivors; receive the Olean YMCA Salute to Olean Award; partner with Pleasant Valley for holiday flowers for survivors/fighters.
2018: 1,000 pumpkins, new warehouse donated by Mike/Brittney, Rick/Kathy Bokman; first sunflower fundraiser with Pumpkinville.
2019: 1,200 pumpkins, Robbie Raugh is a guest speaker; Hannah Forrest Films produces clips on the “Who, What, When, Where and Why of PPP”; Mandy’s Florist named a floral arrangement for PPP and Tim Bush etched the logo on a vase.
2020: 1,008 pumpkins; COVID-19 is ongoing but organizers find ways “outside the box” to show love and support to those they assist.
2021: 1,200 pumpkins; new space at Pleasant Valley; effort is in Good Housekeeping online magazine as well as its Instagram; new logo unveiled; recipient of a Cattaraugus County proclamation; first radio fundraiser with Seven Mountains Media, raising more than $40,000.
2022: 10-year anniversary, 2,000 pumpkins.