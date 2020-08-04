OLEAN — As with most nonprofit organizations, The Pink Pumpkin Project has been scrambling to find ways to make up funds for events that can’t be held due to the pandemic.
Although the organization expects to conduct its upcoming Pink Pumpkin 5K Walk/Run virtually, founder Lynn Anzivine said the nonprofit still plans to decorate 1,200 pumpkins during the fall to garner donations.
The organization, which helps women and men from the area deal with the financial and emotional stress of breast cancer, is hopeful the community will continue to show support for them during the challenges of the pandemic.
“I’ll tell you that this has been difficult not only for our fighters and survivors, but also on our committee members and board members,” Anzivine admitted. “We’re used to doing things for our ladies and being with them and seeing them. But we haven’t seen them” for months.
She said the organization has continued to help the cancer survivors, however, by ordering masks for them that have the Pink Pumpkin logo.
“They came in their cars (for the masks) and we were at least able to see them, and that made it nice, but other than that we really haven’t been able to see them,” she added. The organization also provided hanging baskets for the women on Mother’s Day, which was another show of support.
Anzivine said the organization also has provided other gifts to the women that included purchasing vouchers for them to use at the Hi Ho Drive In for dinner and dessert.
“We’re still trying to think of ways outside the box to keep them engaged and positive,” she added. “It’s been rough because you can only do so much when you can’t really go outside and do things together. And with them, they’re all so high-risk (to contract the virus) that we don’t dare take the chance.”
As for the virtual 5K walk/run, Anzivine said it will be held Sept. 5 through Sept. 30 and participants can complete their walk or run independently on their own time.
“The first 200 participants will receive a free T-shirt,” she stated. “We just ask that the walk/run is completed sometime in the month of September and to be sure to send us pictures with their PPP T-shirts on.”
Anzivine said it is hoped a number of people will participate in the sixth-annual event, as it has been one of the organization’s major fundraisers over the past five years. The donation fee to participate is $25. The walk/run, chaired by Maren Bush, is sponsored by MJ Painting, Zonta Club, Community Bank, The Hometown Agency and Olean General Hospital.
She said a fundraiser that can’t be held in any capacity, the Angel of Hope walk in October, will really be missed by the organization.
“That’s going to put a big hurt on us because we usually raise $18,000 from this,” she said, noting the funds were used to purchase gas cards and debit cards to help survivors with their cancer treatment and other needed items.
An event that will be shifted to a virtual activity will be the annual Pink Pumpkin celebration in September that honors fighters and survivors. The fundraiser, which had been held at the Old Library restaurant, will instead be conducted as an hour-long, interactive Facebook Live “telethon” fundraiser featuring The Chumps band.
“We will have lots of surprises, videos and much more,” Anzivine said of the Facebook event on Sept. 19. Details for the activity will be posted in the near future.
On a final note, Anzivine said one tradition that will be held as in the past will be the decoration and sale of pumpkins to raise funds for the organization.
“We plan to do 1,200 pumpkins this year,” she said, adding the pumpkins will be decorated at the Bokman warehouse in Allegany.
“It’s an amazing space and the volunteers from Intandem (organization) are already set up and will bleach the pumpkins for us,” she remarked. “Dan Spring and Dan Evans from Pleasant Valley (greenhouse) already have the orders in for us” for the pumpkins.
For more information on any of the upcoming fundraisers, visit www.thepinkppumpkinproject.org online.