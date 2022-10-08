OLEAN — As participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease prepared to make their way around the Pines Healthcare & Rehabilitation, dozens were in purple outfits and holding color-coordinated flowers.

Despite the threat of rain moving the annual walk inside, residents and staff alike were all smiles as they walked — or rolled — through the hallways of the West State Street facility as their friends and colleagues cheered them on.

