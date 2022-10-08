OLEAN — As participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease prepared to make their way around the Pines Healthcare & Rehabilitation, dozens were in purple outfits and holding color-coordinated flowers.
Despite the threat of rain moving the annual walk inside, residents and staff alike were all smiles as they walked — or rolled — through the hallways of the West State Street facility as their friends and colleagues cheered them on.
Pines employee Laurie Donner, who founded the event, said she walks for Alzheimer’s to create awareness and funds for her buddies who can no longer fight for themselves and for the families who have lost their loved ones and their memories that fade with them.
“I am passionate about working alongside my friends with dementia to retain their dignity and create a happy environment,” she said.
So far this year, Donner has raised nearly $11,000 for this year’s walk. Between the annual walks and the Dance for Memories team, whose members she instructs, Donner has raised more than $90,000 over the years to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.
The purple clothing participants wear represents Alzheimer’s awareness. Many also carried large, colorful plastic flowers donated by the Alzheimer’s Association and representative of various stages of Alzheimer’s disease for victims and their loved ones who care for them.
During the event, Pines residents June and Paul Blazejewski not only helped cut the purple ribbon at the start line to begin the walk but also led the group through the halls.
“They are near and dear to all of us,” Donner said of the Blazejewskis.
Donner also gave a special thanks to Jody Jordan and Kristie Schlopy for their help and all the volunteers who make the event a success.
A community Walk to End Alzheimer’s will also be held today beginning at 11 a.m. in Chamberlain Park in Cuba. All are welcome to attend.
