GREAT VALLEY — Jeff Duflo has been on call for those besieged by harmful — even deadly — insects, for decades.
President of Duflo Spray Chemical Inc. of Lowville, on the edge of the Adirondacks, Duflo is carrying on the business started by his father, Thomas Duflo, in 1955.
“When my dad started, aerial spraying was an art,” Jeff, 66, said. “Now it’s a science” with the latest high-tech equipment available and new chemicals.
It’s still a family business. Jeff Duflo flies the twin-engine Aztec plane fitted with a special micromist spray system, his daughter, Brittney Duflo, manages ground operations and his son Garrett, who lives in St. Louis, does all the GPS mapping. Jeff’s wife Renee was navigating their minivan while he drove on this trip.
Several years ago, Jeff Duflo met the family of a young girl who had been bitten by a mosquito carrying Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) and died. This happened just as he was about to spray over the Cicero Swamp near Syracuse.
He believes that if local health officials had contacted him earlier, the girl’s death might have been avoided.
Tuesday afternoon, a little more than an hour before Duflo would know whether the weather would be calm enough to spray over the target area, he was hoping to get a second night of spraying over southwestern Cattaraugus County where EEE killed a horse earlier this month.
Rain or windy weather delayed the spraying Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Wednesday marked the third night in a row he’s flown out of Great Valley. Winds calmed down before he started spraying at 5:45 p.m. each night.
After Duflo finishes spraying around 65,000 acres in the southwest part of the county, he’ll move to the Allegheny River Valley, where about 11,000 acres between Salamanca and Portville have been targeted.
With his twin-engine Aztec parked at the Great Valley Airport, the license plate on the truck Duflo uses to haul a small trailer with the tools of his trade — mostly chemicals — reads: BUGBSTR2.
Duflo has been coming to Cattaraugus County for decades to kill mosquitoes. Until 2003, he used an adulticide, switching to the larvicide to target mosquito larvae before they hatch. Earlier this summer he flew over mosquito breeding areas in Allegheny River Valley wetlands to spray a larvicide. He’s also sprayed a bacterium earlier this year to kill gypsy moth caterpillars in Allegany State Park.
Duflo said the products available today are much safer than when he started. The products are very diluted, he said. The droplets are very tiny, 25 microns, designed to be enough to kill mosquitoes, but not an insect the size of a fly.
This was the second year in a row that the county health department has not had an active mosquito surveillance program, largely due to COVID-19. The earlier spraying of larvicide was due to widespread complaints of residents.
The product being sprayed over Conewango and Randolph and parts of Napoli, Coldspring and Leon is called Kontrol 30-30, which contains 30% permethrin. It is diluted to a level just enough to kill a mosquito — about 1.1 ounces to the acre.
“This has been a busy year,” Duflo said. “It was a wet July. There were more mosquito complaints this year and a fair amount of disease” involving both EEE and West Nile virus.
With severe supply-chain problems due to COVID-19, there has been a shortage of the product he uses in spraying. He was able to secure a supply of the insecticide he’s using in Cattaraugus County from Texas, but isn’t sure if he can find more for a job he expects in Central New York after he leaves this area.
It was the death of the horse in Conewango that first alerted health officials of the EEE risk. Surveillance is the key, Duflo said, explaining that spraying probably should have been done a month ago.
After the horse’s death by EEE was confirmed, the health department contracted with Duflo and began setting traps in the area. Hundreds of mosquitoes are trapped each night.
There is a vaccine to prevent EEE in horses, but not humans.
“EEE is not something you want in your neighborhood,” Duflo said. “If we get through a year without a human fatality, it’s a good year.”
He added: “If it’s strong enough to kill a horse, it could have easily killed a human.”