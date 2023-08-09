LITTLE VALLEY — A Little Genesee man pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, driving while ability impaired by drugs and several other charges relating to the death of a jogger who was struck by a vehicle and killed May 21 in the town of Olean.
Scott A. Carlson, 48, pleaded not guilty Monday before Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz to the indictment, which also charges him with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving on the shoulder of the roadway.
Mary McFall, 42, of Olean, died while she was jogging on Seneca Avenue heading toward Dugan Road and her home on Haskell Road, according to a sheriff’s investigator.
Carlson remains in the county jail in lieu of $150,000 cash bail, 10% of a partially secured $500,000 bond or a $300,000 bail bond. He is represented by Dillon Lauricella, a public defender. The case was adjourned for motions.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman said Carlson operated his pickup truck while his ability was impaired by drugs or alcohol, which was criminally negligent and caused McFall’s death.
The indictment states Carlson was eastbound on Seneca when his truck struck McFall, who was jogging on the right side of the road toward Dugan Road. Carlson fled, authorities allege, and McFall was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were witnesses to the fatal incident and deputies obtained video from area homes to help locate the alleged vehicle and driver.
Following up on a tip, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies found Carlson in the parked truck in the Ceres area, across the Allegany County line, where he was arrested without incident.
Mary McFall was a 1999 Hinsdale Central School graduate who graduated from Jamestown Community College in 2001, the same year she started working at Cutco. She was a member and volunteer at Beliver’s Chapel in Olean, an ardent Buffalo Bills fan and she followed St. Bonaventure University Bonnies basketball and Olean Oilers baseball.
Surviving are her son, Carter McFall; her mother, Susanne Isaman; and two brothers and a sister.
Her career at Cutco in Olean, where she was a gifting specialist, spanned 22 years.
