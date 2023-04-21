ALBANY (TNS) — Physician assistants, who often do similar work to medical doctors but have less training, are pushing for increased flexibility to practice without doctor oversight — something they argue is more necessary than ever as the health care industry faces staffing shortages.
But the measure, which was included in Gov. Kathy Hochul's executive budget but omitted from both legislative house budgets, is losing steam as medical doctors push against such changes in their industry.
The bill, which aims to reduce health care costs, boost access to medical services in underserved communities and make it easier for PAs to provide care by eliminating administrative hurdles, would make permanent flexibilities for PAs that were put in place during the pandemic.
But it faces opposition from physicians groups like the Medical Society of the State of New York, which argues that PAs — who attend two years of medical school after their undergraduate studies, compared to four years of medical school plus residency required for medical doctors — lack the necessary experience to operate without sign-off from a supervising physician.
"Simply put, if you look into the training, skills and qualifications, there is a significant difference in physicians and physician assistants ... we are asking for team-based care where the best possible care is provided to the patient," MSSNY President Parag Mehta said.
Mehta cited a study from the American Medical Association that found that non-physicians had a tendency to overprescribe medications. They also ordered 440% more X-rays and twice the number of biopsies for skin care, according to the AMA.
Patti Cuartas, president of New York State Society of PAs, said advocates were disappointed to see the issue dropped from budget discussions between Hochul and legislative houses. Typically, the governor, the state Assembly and state Senate each put forward their own budget proposals and then try to find common ground.
"We've been doing this for three years. Because of the executive order, we haven't had the administrative barrier of supervision, but nothing has changed. The only thing that has changed is keeping track of one PA tethered to one physician," she said.
Given the complexity of the issue, state lawmakers say they are wary about including the policy measure with the $230 billion state spending plan. With the state budget nearly three weeks late, the window for passing the bill during the legislative session that follows is closing.
Assemblywoman Pat Fahy, who chairs the Assembly's higher education committee, which oversees licensing and scope of practice, said the shortened legislative session will make it difficult to hold hearings to properly weigh all of the competing concerns.
"At this point everything is coming out and quite frankly, now that the budget is so late ... we have to decide what we are going to do," the Albany Democrat said. "The post-session is going to be very, very short with these continued delays. I was hoping we would be able to examine and do some roundtables, but it really is a balancing act."
The physicians assistant bill is among several that would expand clarifying scope of practice for non-physician medical providers that are on hold amid pushback from unions and professional associations.
Making any changes to scope of practice is always difficult in New York. But last year, language was inserted into the state budget that permanently granted nurse practitioners full practice authority, meaning they can evaluate, test, diagnose, manage treatments and prescribe medications without contracting with a physician.
The move has set a precedent for other non-physician medical professionals to see their roles permanently expanded or more clearly defined in state law.
Advocates are also hoping to see scope of practice changes for emergency medical technicians, nurse anesthetists and medical technicians.
Med-techs are frequently used to support nursing staff in group homes for people with disabilities and assisted living facilities, but they are not allowed to practice in nursing homes, which saw their workforce dwindle during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Half the states in the country now allow NPs to practice independently, according to the American Association of Nurse Practitioners. Whether the increased autonomy has improved access to health care in underserved communities is debated.
Under the proposed permanent rules, a PA employed by a health system or hospital who has practiced for more than 8,000 hours — or about four years — in primary care or general medicine is able to provide treatment without direct oversight from a doctor. While PAs will continue to be overseen by physicians, the doctors do not need to be physically present when the care is performed.
The flexibilities that apply to PAs during the pandemic will expire May 11 when the COVID-19 emergency is declared over.
