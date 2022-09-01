OLEAN -- A candlelight vigil in Lincoln Park marked International Overdose Awareness Day for the sixth year in a row.
Around 100 people attended the vigil, hosted by Winning Olean Back, coinciding with International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday. Speakers shared messages of hope on addiction recovery and prayer for those who succumbed to addiction. Organizers hosted several agency booths, as well as a luminaria walk, large butterflies carrying the names and images of area residents who have died, and a candle lighting ceremony while reading the names of those who died.