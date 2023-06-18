CUBA — The community of Cuba celebrated the heritage of dairy in Western New York with its annual Dairy Days activities on Saturday.
Because of inclement weather on Friday, all activities for that day were moved to Saturday, including music by Josh Whiteman, Tommy Brunett, Wreking Crüe, the Cuba-Rushford Pop Group and Jazz Band, Fair to Fiddlin, Generations and Casual Remix.
There were food trucks and a beer and wine garden, as well as a jail bail event and kids’ carnival games. East and West Main Street hosted various events, vendors and games and children participated in activities at the Cuba Library.
The Dairy Days parade also traveled down Main Street on Saturday.