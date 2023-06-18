OLEAN — Activities of the 138th Olean High School Alumni Reunion were held over the weekend.
The annual alumni activities kicked off Friday with some individual classes holding their own get-togethers before the main schedule of events. Saturday included a high school building tour, memorial service, golf outing and the official 136th reunion dinner and social gathering at Good Times of Olean in the evening.
The reunion was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The reunion dinner and social began with a cocktail hour from 5-6 p.m. with the main meal served at 6 o’clock followed by socializing and dancing from 7:30 to 11 p.m.