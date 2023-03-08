LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved contracts Wednesday totaling nearly $900,000 for phase one improvements at the county-operated Onoville Marina Park on the Allegheny Reservoir.

The project includes reconstruction and realignment of site roadways, foundation construction and site preparation for five new pre-engineered, prefabricated buildings that will be furnished and installed by others, electrical, water and sanitary sewer utility improvements, landscaping, sidewalk and curb construction, and grading and drainage improvements.

