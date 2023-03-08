LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved contracts Wednesday totaling nearly $900,000 for phase one improvements at the county-operated Onoville Marina Park on the Allegheny Reservoir.
The project includes reconstruction and realignment of site roadways, foundation construction and site preparation for five new pre-engineered, prefabricated buildings that will be furnished and installed by others, electrical, water and sanitary sewer utility improvements, landscaping, sidewalk and curb construction, and grading and drainage improvements.
S. St. George Contracting, Fredonia, was awarded the general contract for $794,000, while Kel-Kur Electric, Olean, won the electrical contract at $91,825. The projects will be paid for using federal American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Legislators also agreed to a contract extension to Dec. 31 for completion of the Cutco Theatre Project at the Olean Campus of SUNY Jamestown Community College. The county initially agreed last August to contribute $240,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for the theater project. The contract expired this past Dec. 31.
The contract extension calls for new sound equipment and stage lighting, electrical work related to the equipment upgrade, flooring in the theater and the adjacent Magnano Room, and painting and wall treatment in the theater. It will allow JCC time to complete the Cutco Theatre project.
Under pressure from New York state, county lawmakers are looking at creating a new department — the Department of Assigned Counsel — which is currently administered through the County Attorney’s Office. The Office of Assigned Counsel is assigned a case by a judge if there is a conflict through the Public Defender’s Office.
Legislators approved a public hearing for March 22 at 5 p.m. The change is expected to take place by April 1.
Legislature Vice Chairman Andrew Burr, R-Gowanda, and Legislator Ginger Schroder, R-Farmersville, sponsored a resolution opposing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed ban on natural gas service for new construction of small buildings by 2025 and larger buildings by 2028.
All 17 county legislators agreed to be co-sponsors.
Burr, the Finance Committee chairman, said the cost of heating homes will rise under the plan, affecting the poorest the most.
“It’s irresponsible and hypocritical,” Burr said. “Nothing will change unless there are (greenhouse gas) changes in China,” he added.
Donald Benson, R-Allegany, said the governor’s proposals are “a slap in the face” to the county and threaten the livelihoods of workers and owners of oil and gas leases.
Legislature Chairman Howard VanRensselaer, R-Randolph, declared March Agriculture Month in Cattaraugus County and presented Katie Hill of Farm Bureau with a proclamation.
