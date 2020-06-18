OLEAN — Vic Vena planned on dealing with plenty of emotions Wednesday when he closed up his longtime pharmacy business on West State Street after a 35-year run.
That’s because Vena, who had owned Vic Vena Quality Pharmacies and The Wellness Store, had become more than just a pharmacist to his staff, customers and patients. He had also become a friend.
A pharmacist for the past 52 years, he opened his own business at 1322 W. State St. in the fall of 1985. With the sale of the business to Rite Aid Pharmacy, Vena’s customers will be able to have their orders filled at Rite Aid at 265 N. Union St.
Vena spoke of why he decided it was time to retire from the profession he loves.
“The pharmacy business is getting ever harder and the lower reimbursement from insurance companies is really putting the squeeze on us,” he explained.
That aside, Vena said he was looking forward to retirement and pursuing a number of pastimes.
His career had its early roots in his teenage years when he worked as a stock boy in the Holiday Pharmacy on West State. The owners, Fran and Antoinette Oliva, taught the Archbishop Walsh High School student “the joy of serving others while practicing the art and discipline of pharmacy.”
He added, “When I entered Holiday Pharmacy on that first shift, I really walked through the portal of a wonderful time machine.”
Vena said his late father, Victor Vena, a comptroller at the former Conap Inc., encouraged him to study to become a pharmacist. He followed the advice and attended Ferris State University in Michigan, where he earned a master’s degree in pharmacy.
When he returned to Olean, he worked five years at the CVS store, when it was located on West State. That was followed by another five years of pharmacy work at the former St. Francis Hospital and Rite Aid in Allegany before opening his own business.
Vena’s Pharmacy would grow into one of the busiest independent pharmacies in the Southern Tier, recognized three times by Drug Topic magazine as one of Top 10 Independent Pharmacies in the Country.
For more than 30 years, he was a member of the Pharmacists Association of Western New York (PAWNY), the Pharmacists Society of State of New York and the National Community Pharmacists Association. For more than 25 years, he served on the Board of Directors of Quality Care Pharmacies, a buying group of over 800 stores.
Locally, Vena served on the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce for five years, was a trustee at Mt. Irenaeus for nine years, was a two-time recipient of the Pharmacist of the Year Award by PAWNY and he received the LOUIE Award from the Chamber in 2016.
Vena is proud that the pharmacy was one of the first in the area to be computerized, a fact that makes him recall his pharmacy student days at Ferris State. While there, he declared he would retire when the day came that his work was computerized. Currently, Vena’s Pharmacy has 11 computer workstations and two robots.
Vena said his relationships with customers and their families, five generations in some cases, has been the greatest gift of his career.
“I thank my patients from the bottom of my heart for the opportunity to serve them and I thank them for the trust that they put in me and my amazing staff for so many years,” Vena said.
One of his longtime customers, Dr. Tom Delaney, was at the pharmacy Wednesday and said Vena has become a good friend of his over the past decades.
“He was exceptional, and in a way, he was kind of like family,” Delaney said. “If anything came up, you could always call him. He was open to questions and he’d call the physicians if he needed to. He was just an all-around super person.”
On a final note, Vena, a resident of Shinglehouse, Pa., said he plans to travel more, visit with his grandchildren and enjoy life.
“I’m going to volunteer at a variety of things” including the Oswayo Valley School District in Shinglehouse and at St. Bonaventure University.
“I want to learn a new language and learn a musical instrument — and go fishing more,” he said.