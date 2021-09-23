Phantom F-4B jet outside Hinsdale Legion looks like new after facelift

HINSDALE — The U.S. Navy Phantom F-4B jet that sits outside Norton Chambers American Legion Post 1434 along Route 16 looks like it just came from the factory.
The Hinsdale American Legion hired M.J. Paint Contractors of Olean to restore the luster of the Vietnam War-era jet that has been out front for nearly 20 years.
A paint crew took two weeks to pressure wash, fill and sand areas where the metal had deteriorated over nearly five decades.
M.J. Painting Conbtractor president Mike John Sr. said the paint crew of Adam Evans and Rick Chaipuso had filled the deteriorated area and sanded them before the first of two coats of epoxy were applied to the plant — white on the bottom and a dull gray in the top.
They started Sept. 3 and Portville artist Mark Weitzel finished his artwork, lettering and authentic decals last Friday. The paint crew stopped back Monday morning to touch up a few spots, John said.
“They didn’t find any bullet holes to fill,” John explained, clearing up a misconception. “Just areas that had deteriorated.” He said he didn’t think the Navy would ship an aircraft that still had bullet holes in it.
The jet flown by then Lt. Winston Copeland (now a retired vice admiral) was hit by groundfire before it shot down a North Vietnamese MIG fighter and managed to return to the U.S.S. Coral Sea before becoming engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished, but the jet would never fly again. Navy mechanics cannibalized parts to keep other jets flying. It was stored at Pensacola (Fla.) Naval Air Station until it was shipped to Hinsdale on two tractor-trailers. The wings were then reattached and it was hoisted onto its mount.
A painting of a MIG is next to the jet intake on both sides of the aircraft.
“Everything is all done,” John said in a Times Herald interview on Wednesday. “We took the jet, which was in dire need of refreshing, and did it right. We prepped it and patched it and used an epoxy coating for longevity. You don’t want it to discolor after a year or two.”
It was the first time M.J. Painting had painted a jet fighter, he said. “It’s a high-grade finish. These guys did a wonderful job. It turned out like I expected. It was well done by the gang involved in it.”
John said, “That jet was as big as a house. It was 50 feet long and 20 feet high at the tail. The colors are brilliant. Everything was done to Navy specifications. We walked away proud.”
John said, “It wasn’t an easy job. There were a lot of challenges. I’m glad the Legion came to my company. We were proud to do the work.
The underside is white so you won’t see the jet as it passes over and the top was a dull gray, John said. “The Legion helped me do the research.”
The cochairmen for the Save the Jet fundraiser are Jerry Williams and Jeff Patronek who said recently the goal has nearly been met.
The American Legion post is looking into conducting a re-dedication ceremony on Veterans Day, but that date has not been finalized.
The jet was originally dedicated on Veterans Day, 2002, with Copeland, then a retired rear admiral, in attendance.