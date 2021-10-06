BELMONT — Allegany County residents needing a Pfizer booster shot for COVID-19 can get one on Tuesday.
The Allegany County Department of Health will conduct a COVID-19 Pfizer booster-only vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the County Office Building clinic site in Belmont.
The clinic is only open to those who have received two Pfizer doses at least six months prior to the booster. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/1019Pfizer.
The CDC issued recommendations for a single booster dose of Pfizer COVID-19 to those individuals 65 years of age or older; residents of long-term care facilities, nursing homes or assisted living facilities, residential care communities, group homes or senior housing; individuals age 18-64; unpaid caregivers of a frail or immunocompromised person; paid and unpaid workers who interact within six feet of others; or live in a congregate setting.
AS OF WEDNESDAY, 21 new cases were reported by county health officials, bringing the total to date to 4,313. To date, 4,141 recoveries have been reported by county officials.
State Department of Health officials reported 93 deaths in state-licensed facilities among county residents including sites outside the county — state officials do not report deaths at home or in other settings directly to the public, instead sending information on those deaths to the CDC — and 60 deaths at state-licensed facilities in the county.
County officials also report 381 active quarantine or isolation orders, with 14,798 such orders issued to date.
During the week ending Sunday, 124 new cases were reported — up from 100 the week before.
Of the cases to date, 108 were breakthrough cases — 30 received full Pfizer vaccines, 51 received full Moderna vaccines, and 27 received Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Those cases represent 2.5% of all cases reported.
Across Allegany County, 39.4% of residents report a completed vaccine series. Allegany County has broken the 50% level in terms of adults with at least one dose of vaccine — 50.5% of those over 18. Among the entire population, 42.7% of residents have received at least one dose. Both of those percentages are the lowest in the state — a ranking held by the county for all but about a month since vaccines were released in December.
Only six counties in the state — Allegany, Cattaraugus, Fulton, Lewis, Steuben and Tioga counties — reported under 50% of their populations had received at least one dose. Meanwhile, 13 counties report at least 70% of their populations have received at least one dose.
Statewide, 69.5% of residents and 82.1% of adults have received at least one dose.