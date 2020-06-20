PORTVILLE — Staff at Pfeiffer Nature Center announced that the next self-led activity is the “Nature Scavenger Hunt at Eshelman and Lillibridge.”
The scavenger hunt activity, which began Friday, evolved from folk games played in ancient times. Scavenger hunts became popular among adults in the United States in the 1930s, and quickly grew to include searches suitable for children, as well. Scavenger hunts remain popular with youngsters because they can be customized to an individual’s interests and abilities. Setting up for a modern day scavenger hunt can run the range from no technology, to using paper and pen and on up to high technology with the use of apps and smartphones.
In the spirit of old-fashioned fun, Pfeiffer has placed a children’s nature scavenger hunt list up at the Lillibridge and Eshelman properties. Both properties have the same list. Pre-printed sheets are available at the kiosks or participants can print off a copy of the list at home available through the agency’s website, thttp://pfeiffernaturecenter.org/nature-blog/wp-content/uploads/ PfeifferScavenger Hunt2020.pdf. Participants are advised to bring a writing tool if using paper. Those who would rather go paperless, can take a picture of the scavenger hunt list posted on the kiosks.
The Eshelman Property is located at 1420 Yubadam Road and the Lillibridge Property is located at 1974 Lillibridge Road.
Those who are able to share pictures or would like to comment on their visit are asked to send these responses to the email naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org.