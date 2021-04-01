PORTVILLE — Staff at Pfeiffer Nature Center hope to not only bolster the coffers at the non-profit agency, but also provide an outside arts, crafts and antiques event with the upcoming 2021 Trail Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15.
The entry fee is $1 per person, and a rain date is slated for May 23.
The event will be held at the Eshelman Property at 1420 Yubadam Road as it provides plenty of outdoor space, said Pfeiffer staff member Beth Bergreen-Frost.
“We were thinking of doing the Lillibridge Property, but due to parking limits, we decided to have it over at the Eshelman Property,” Bergreen-Frost explained. “On Yubadam there is much, much more parking and a big field” where the vendors will be set up. Covid-safe practices must be followed and will include wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.
She said the organization recently mailed 45 vendor packets to people in the area, and they hope for a good response. The goal is to promote local artisans and crafters while providing outdoor fun for area residents.
“We want this to be for artists, and more like the craft show that is held in Portville, which couldn’t be held in the fall,” Bergreen-Frost remarked. “We hope it is more like that.”
She said proceeds from the event will benefit the entire community by helping keep Pfeiffer “open to the public and continue our fun and educational programs throughout the year. “
Bergreen-Frost said the event will also include a large “tricky tray” auction featuring a variety of items.
“We’ll have different baskets going around asking for donations,” she explained. “We’re going to put together some nice baskets and you just put the stubs of the tickets in whatever” basket preferred. People will hold onto their tickets for a chance to win a basket.
Bergreen-Frost said the organization has worked on the event for several months to make up for the fewer events and fundraisers held over the past year because of the pandemic.
“This will be outside for people who are looking for things to do” following a year of hibernation, she added.
For more information on the event, or to sign up for booth space, visit Pfeiffer’s website at https://pfeiffernaturecenter.org or call the office at (716) 933-0187.