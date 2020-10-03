PORTVILLE — When Bev Jones of Pfeiffer Nature Center asked professional pumpkin carver and artist Eric Jones if he would provide one of his masterfully created jack-o-lanterns for the organization’s Great Pumpkin Contest and Show, he readily agreed.
The jack-o-lantern will be displayed along with other pumpkins created by the public from 1 to 7 p.m. today on the Interpretive Trail at the Lillibridge Property in Portville. The public is asked to be mindful of COVID-19 mandates that include wearing masks.
Eric Jones, who is not related to Bev Jones, said he has been busy the past few weeks taking phone calls from all over the country since appearing on Food Network’s Halloween Wars shown at 9 p.m. Sundays. He serves as the pumpkin carver for Team Crave Diggers which has continued to do well in the weekly competition that eliminates one team each episode. He said he hasn’t been able to watch any of the episodes with his children, as they are away at school.
A resident of West Clarksville near Cuba, Eric Jones said he carved his pumpkin for Pfeiffer, which looks like a cross between man and beast, in a short period of time.
“It maybe took an hour and a half (to carve the surface) with the painting,” he said while dropping off the jack-o-lantern Friday at Pfeiffer’s office at 14 S. Main St. “It’s a little bit of airbrush, too; I still like to see the pumpkin through it, I don’t like to paint it opaque so it doesn’t look like a store-bought monster head.”
Bev Jones said she was amazed by Eric Jones’ work, as he doesn’t cut into the center of the pumpkin to create his jack-o-lantern. As the pumpkin didn’t have its center cut out, it can last a couple of weeks.
“I don’t cut into the center unless I have to,” he interjected, noting he carved the ears and horns for the pumpkin separately and Super Glued them to the gourd.
When she asked if he had named his jack-o-lantern, Eric Jones replied, “You can name him, you can do whatever you want with him, you can raffle it or give it away … I hope somebody goes home with it and is thrilled.”
Bev Jones said the jack-o-lantern will likely be given to the contest winner, as it won’t be entered in the competition.
Accompanying Eric Jones on Friday to drop off the pumpkin were his children, Macy and Adam, who both attend college. Macy is interested in the arts and painting, but doesn’t carve pumpkins.
Eric Jones said he teaches classes in the area on pumpkin carving and information on him can be found on his Facebook account. He noted he carves approximately 100 pumpkins per season. In the summer, he occasionally carves squash and watermelons, and in the winter he carves ice and snow.
“I’m busy, I did three yesterday,” he added.
On a related note, Eric Jones said his appearance on television has been a bright spot for his family this year, following the death of his grandmother and his mother’s successful battle with COVID-19.
“This is a nice distraction from 2020,” he said of the television program. “For us, at least, it’s kind of ending the year on a good note, which is positive. We need a little positivity.”
Bev Jones said she would be interested in conducting the contest again next year, and possibly enhancing and expanding it.
She said the Pfeiffer contest has attracted approximately 40 or more contestants from the community. Visitors are encouraged to walk the trail, view the pumpkins and enter a vote for their favorite carved pumpkin. A popular vote winner will be chosen and need not be present to claim the prize.
Pumpkins can display any theme, however, Pfeiffer reserves the right of approval for the displays.