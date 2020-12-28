OLEAN — Pfeiffer Nature Center plans to start the new year off right when it stages its sixth-annual New Year’s Day Hike for Your Health activity at the facility’s Lillibridge Property.
Beverly Jones, nature program coordinator at Pfeiffer, said the one-hour event, which begins at 10 a.m. Jan. 1, 2021, is free for participation, however pre-registration is required to limit group sizes in compliance with COVID-19 safety measures that include social distancing and face masks.
“We look forward to bringing in the new year at Pfeiffer Nature Center with the New Year’s Day hike,” Jones said. “Although we cannot present our hike in the woods together as we wish we could, we understand that the restrictions we are working with are designed to keep us healthy.
“Those of us who love the outdoors understand that being out in nature is excellent for both our physical and emotional well-being, so we will create our New Year’s Day hike to be both safe and rewarding,” she continued. “We look forward to seeing smiling eyes in those masked faces that come out to celebrate a new beginning with us on January 1st.”
Reservations can be made by emailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or by calling the office at 933-0187 by Tuesday. Those interested are asked to include a contact phone number with the reservation, as participants will be contacted to confirm their reservations. In the event of freezing rain or extreme temperatures, the program will be canceled. If the weather appears questionable, participants are asked to check for a cancellation notice on the top of Pfeiffer’s home page.
In other Pfeiffer news, Jones said a new Marcus Planet video, featuring 6-year-old guide Marcus Tom of Allegany, is posted on YouTube under the Marcus Planet tag.
Jones said Marcus’s mother and father, Sharon and Murphy Tom, producer of Panvenni Films, have created eight fun, educational video episodes of their son’s travels to landmarks and area attractions in the community that include Rock City Park, the Allegheny River Valley and the Woodland in the City displays in the Olean area.
Planet Marcus’s eighth episode focuses on Pfeiffer and is 30 minutes long. The episode features Marcus providing the history of the nature center prior to an adventurous walk through the Old Growth Forest at the Lillibridge Property, where he initially encounters the facility’s mascot, a woodpecker named Wendy and visits with Jones. The interesting history presented by Marcus at Lillibridge and the Eshelman properties at Pfeiffer, along with delightful, creative visual effects, will hold the interest of all age groups.
“I really enjoyed the time that Marcus and I shared exploring nature at Pfeiffer,” Jones remarked. “I feel Planet Marcus did a beautiful job of showing what a treasure Pfeiffer Nature Center is for our community.
“Pfeiffer has been receiving wonderful feedback from viewers and I think it would be great to share with as many folks as possible,” she added. “Since we are having to share so much of our lives virtually right now, the video is a bit of a silver lining. Nature is something that is always available to us and it makes me so happy that we have the video as an invitation to folks to enjoy nature at Pfeiffer.”
(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)