Pfeiffer Nature Center to present pumpkin carving class, contest and show

PORTVILLE — Famed area artist and pumpkin carver Eric Jones will join the Pfeiffer Nature Center for two days of pumpkin fun this October.
First, Jones will be holding a 3D pumpkin carving class at 6 p.m. Friday at the Portville Free Library, 2 N. Main St. Learn some tricks of the carving trade with this extraordinary and fun carving class. All materials, including pumpkins, will be supplied.
Class fee is $40 per person. Due to limited class size, registration is required and a first come first serve basis. Fee is non-refundable.
Class is available for adults and kids ages 10 and up. For adults, there is one person per pumpkin. Kids ages 10 to 12 need an adult present to supervise their pumpkin. Parents for kids over the age of 12 can remain at the library, just not at the carving table.
Reservations are required by Thursday. Reserve a space by registering at www.pfeiffernaturecenter.org. Contact naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org for questions.
On Saturday, Jones will present a live pumpkin carving demonstration in the Red Oak field at the Eshelman property from 3 to 5 p.m. as part of the center’s pumpkin contest and show, starting at 1 p.m.
Jones’ freshly created pumpkin carving will be placed in a free raffle. Winner will be notified following the event.
The public can enter a pumpkin for the contest, create a pumpkin for show or visit Eshelman to view the artistic pieces on display. Two contest awards will be given out for the judged pumpkins. Winners need not be present to claim their prize.
Pumpkins can be carved and/or decorated with any theme in mind. The nature center reserves the right for approval for display. This free event is open to folks of all ages and artistic capabilities.
Participating pumpkins must be dropped off at the nature center office, 14 S. Main St., between 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday or Friday or by special arrangement. Let the center know at time of drop off if the pumpkin is for the contest or for show only. Pumpkins can be reclaimed at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Eshelman property or at a later, pre-arranged date.
This event is free to all contestants and visitors. Donations are gratefully accepted. COVID-19 safety precautions must be followed. This event will be canceled in the event of rain. If the weather appears questionable, look for a cancelation notice on the top of the nature center website home page.
To reserve a free spot for your pumpkin, RSVP by Thursday by emailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or contacting the office at (716) 933-0187.