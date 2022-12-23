Pfeiffer Nature Center to host New Year’s Day hike

PORTVILLE — Officials at Pfeiffer Nature Center in Portville remind the public that the annual New Year’s Day Hike will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Eshelman Property at 1420 Yubadam Road.
Sugaring at Eshelman is a piece of local history that residents take part in today, so this year’s hike will be to the Eshelman Sugar Shack. This hike will be led by Boy Scouts who assembled the new construction. Hot beverages will be served at the shack upon arrival. Wear sturdy walking boots and dress for the weather conditions.