Pfeiffer Nature Center to hold forest walk Saturday
PORTVILLE — Pfieffer Nature Center will host a forest health management walk at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Eshelman Property, 1420 Yubadam Road.
Forest Consultant Jared Kramer will share his knowledge on tree identification and how to assess the health and versatility of a forest.
Current COVID-19 recommendations will be followed. Event is free for members, $5 for non-members and free for children 13 and under. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
Reservations appreciated by Thursday. Register on the Programs Calendar at www.pfeiffernaturecenter.org or call (716) 933-0187.