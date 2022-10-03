PORTVILLE — The Pfeiffer Nature Center will host a Trick or Treat Dog Trail Walk and dog costume contest at 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Lillibridge Preserve, 1974 Lillibridge Road.
The festivities will begin with a “Best in Show” dog costume contest. Organizers said that as human costumes can be intimidating to dogs, officials ask that only dogs come dressed for the occasion. The “My Dog’s Got Talent” dog trick contest will follow, along with a stroll along the “Trick for Treat” trail that winds through the old growth forest.