PORTVILLE — The Pfeiffer Nature Center will present programs July 14, 21 and 28 exploring the fascinating world of the ground beneath our feet — and the valuable things it supports above.
Soil vs. Dirt: Why Healthy Soil is Vital for a Healthy Planet is set for 6:30 p.m. July 14. The one-hour program will explore the major components of soil, its unique functions and how we can best support this crucial, life-giving resource.
The program will be at the Portville Free Library, 2 N. Main St. and is free and open to the public. Registration is appreciated but not required; register by emailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or calling 933-0187.
The next program on July 21 is the Organic Vegetable Farm Field Trip to J. Faulkner Farm at 6:30 p.m.
Join in a tour of the certified-organic J. Faulkner Farm with Jim and Gail Faulkner to observe first-hand how a wide variety of produce is locally grown. They will explain the benefits organic farming offers to human health as well as to the health of our environment.
The J. Faulkner Farm is at 990 Olean-Portville Road, Portville. This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required by July 20; email naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or call 933-0187.
The third program, on July 28 at 6:30 p.m., is a Regenerative Farm Field Trip to Sojourner Farm.
Regenerative farming is an ethical and ecological approach to farming that produces healthy food for people while enabling landscapes to renew themselves. Grass farmer Jonathan Ault will lead a tour of Sojourner Farm, beef, pork, lamb and chicken can be grown in a manner that benefits living organisms of all shapes and sizes both above and below ground.
Sojourner Farm is at 943 E. Windfall Road, Olean. Registration is required by July 27th; email naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or call 933-0187.