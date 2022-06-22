PORTVILLE — Pfeiffer Nature Center will hold several events this weekend.
A Forest Bathing-Moving Meditation program will be held at the Lillibridge property, 1974 Lillibridge Road, at 10 a.m. Saturday. Join the center as it welcomes summer with joy and mindfulness during our next Forest Bathing session with Jessie Lampack Slattery.
Forest bathing is a walking meditation for all abilities and ages as long as one can be quiet. We will connect with our steps and our breath while moving through the old growth forest of Pfeiffer Nature Center at the Lillibridge location. This walk occurs just days after the Summer Solstice, our longest day and shortest night of the year. This special marker of season change holds such power and serves as a wonderful time to reflect and also to set intentions around the mid-point of the year. The cost is $5 per person and can be paid at the time of the program. Pre-registration is not required. In the event of extreme weather, this program will be canceled.
The annual trail clearing and cleanup gathering will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The project day is the perfect way to enjoy the woods while helping to keep our grounds and trails well maintained and accessible, officials said. This activity is free and open to the public and is best designed for ages 10 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Trail clearing tools will be available, but please feel free to bring your own. Snacks and water will be provided.
Pre-registration is greatly appreciated but not required by emailing naturalist@pfeiffernaturecenter.org or calling the office 933-0187.